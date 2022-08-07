Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Leidos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $100.55 on Wednesday. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $100.99.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Leidos by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $1,734,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Leidos by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

