Lethean Trading Up 42.7% This Week (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $102,965.52 and $14.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,253.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,708.23 or 0.07345963 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00162892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00021057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00263703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00716641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.32 or 0.00612040 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005707 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com.

Lethean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

