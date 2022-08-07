Lincoln National Corp Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 951.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:O opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.