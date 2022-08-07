Lincoln National Corp Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

