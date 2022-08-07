Lincoln National Corp Purchases 122 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,736 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Adobe by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $433.43 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.99 and a 200 day moving average of $427.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

