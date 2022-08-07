LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LiveRamp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
RAMP opened at $23.82 on Friday. LiveRamp has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $58.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.16.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RAMP. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.
