LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LiveRamp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

LiveRamp Price Performance

RAMP opened at $23.82 on Friday. LiveRamp has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $58.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAMP. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

About LiveRamp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.