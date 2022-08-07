Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Lowered by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,314,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 43,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 136,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,367,000 after buying an additional 55,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $199.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.67. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.58.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

