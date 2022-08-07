Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Andrew Hastings Acquires 5,000 Shares

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Hastings acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at C$207,675.60.

Andrew Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

On Friday, July 29th, Andrew Hastings acquired 3,300 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$23,100.00.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 0.4 %

LUN stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$6.85. 2,494,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,795. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$6.57 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$841.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.78.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.