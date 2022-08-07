LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. LXP Industrial Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.64-0.68 EPS.

Shares of LXP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.72.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 97.24% and a return on equity of 14.93%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

LXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.80.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,503.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,965 shares of company stock worth $414,083. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,686,000 after buying an additional 196,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,815,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,510,000 after buying an additional 65,673 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 609,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

