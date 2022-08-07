Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) vs. Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Northeast Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank $82.33 million 3.94 $29.01 million $0.76 12.46 Northeast Bank $150.16 million 2.28 $71.50 million $5.33 7.70

Northeast Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank. Northeast Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macatawa Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

38.5% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Northeast Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank 33.38% 10.45% 0.90% Northeast Bank 37.32% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Macatawa Bank and Northeast Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Macatawa Bank pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Bank pays out 0.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Northeast Bank beats Macatawa Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, multi-family, and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, trust, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides fraud protection; collection services; disbursement solutions; fund management; and investment and retirement plan services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 26 full-service branches in Kent, Ottawa, and northern Allegan counties, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, cash management, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit and credit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. It operates a network of nine branches in Western, Central, and Southern Maine. Northeast Bank was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

