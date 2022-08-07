Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.41.

Macerich Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.97. Macerich has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Macerich by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Macerich by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Articles

