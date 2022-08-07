Maker Market Capitalization Achieves $1.08 Billion (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Maker coin can currently be bought for $1,099.73 or 0.04761506 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Maker has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $88.88 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker Profile

Maker is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

