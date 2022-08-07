Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 952 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $196.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.95 and a 200 day moving average of $197.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

