Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

