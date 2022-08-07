Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $138,100.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,957.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 5,042 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $138,100.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,957.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $26,239.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,042.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

