Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $207.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average of $210.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.