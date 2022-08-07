Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $138.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

