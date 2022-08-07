Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 648.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $228.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.87.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

