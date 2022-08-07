Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 915 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

