Manchester City Fan Token Price Up 7.1% This Week (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $6.23 or 0.00026963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $21.87 million and $4.76 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

