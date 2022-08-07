Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.00 million-$910.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $935.26 million. Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 2.3 %

MRVI traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,454,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,604. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 91.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,902,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 3,117.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 499,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 484,257 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after buying an additional 368,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 508,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,928,000 after buying an additional 320,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after buying an additional 201,284 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

