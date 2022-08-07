Marine Products Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Marine Products Stock Performance

Shares of MPX stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $382.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Products

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Marine Products

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marine Products in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

