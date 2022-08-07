Marlin (POND) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.60 Million

Marlin (POND) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $54.05 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00619971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014292 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro.

Buying and Selling Marlin

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

