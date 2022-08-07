Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Lowered to $155.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.83.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $157.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.40 and its 200 day moving average is $162.84. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 648,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

