MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

MasTec Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.29. 788,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.09. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $104.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasTec Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

