McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $386,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.85.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,628 shares of company stock worth $23,779,745 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $346.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.51. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $192.38 and a one year high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

