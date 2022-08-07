MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MDU Resources Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.90 EPS.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $33.34.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 659,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,648,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 509,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 810,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after buying an additional 161,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

