MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MDU Resources Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. 2,105,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 659,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,648,000 after acquiring an additional 68,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 98.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 509,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 810,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after acquiring an additional 161,104 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.