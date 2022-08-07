MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MDU Resources Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.90 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:MDU traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $33.34.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

