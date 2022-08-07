Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mega Matrix Price Performance
Mega Matrix has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $13.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mega Matrix stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.09% of Mega Matrix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Mega Matrix Company Profile
AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mega Matrix (ACY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Mega Matrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Matrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.