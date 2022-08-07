Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Caesarstone worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 357,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 98,925 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $345.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.43.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $170.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.95 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

