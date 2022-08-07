Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys New Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GFS opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.70. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

