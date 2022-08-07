Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Cuts Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,511 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,157.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA FXI opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.70. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $42.69.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

