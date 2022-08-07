Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $406,000 Position in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.48% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Chindia ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Chindia ETF alerts:

First Trust Chindia ETF Price Performance

FNI stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $57.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13.

First Trust Chindia ETF Profile

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.