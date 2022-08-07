Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32.

