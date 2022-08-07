Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,257,679,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,784 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999,643 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,821,000 after acquiring an additional 321,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 149,468 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

