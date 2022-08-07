Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 1,660 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

