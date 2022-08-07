Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 29,360 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,360 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 372,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 371.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 62,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 49,093 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX opened at $26.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

