Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 5.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in VeriSign by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in VeriSign by 12.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $198.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

