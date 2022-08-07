Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

MERC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 92,282 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $15.11 on Friday. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $999.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.73 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Stories

