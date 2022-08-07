MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,171,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,660,000 after buying an additional 97,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,818,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,145,000 after buying an additional 57,665 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,169,000 after buying an additional 20,826 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $150.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

