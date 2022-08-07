Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 383,887 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.9% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $75,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 147,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,566,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,603,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $167.11 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $449.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.89.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

