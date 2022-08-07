MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.41-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $745.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.65 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.41-$4.65 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.50.
MGP Ingredients Price Performance
MGPI stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.03. 181,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.01. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.53.
MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.
Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients
In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donn S. Lux bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.37 per share, with a total value of $466,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,955,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,295,156.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,098 over the last three months. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.
MGP Ingredients Company Profile
MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGP Ingredients (MGPI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.