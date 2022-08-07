MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.41-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $745.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.65 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.41-$4.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.50.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGPI stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.03. 181,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.01. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.53.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donn S. Lux bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.37 per share, with a total value of $466,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,955,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,295,156.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,098 over the last three months. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More

