Mist Market Capitalization Reaches $939,901.02 (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Mist has a market cap of $939,901.02 and $77,511.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mist has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,260.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00131859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067188 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Mist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

