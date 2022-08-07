Mizuho Boosts Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target to $7.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Sabre Stock Performance

Sabre stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Sabre has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sabre will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,763,000 after buying an additional 1,489,723 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Sabre by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,755,000 after buying an additional 2,578,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,657,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after buying an additional 273,566 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after buying an additional 2,597,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sabre by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,617,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,496,000 after buying an additional 206,725 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

