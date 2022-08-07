Mizuho Lowers ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $90.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OGS. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

