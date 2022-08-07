Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$1.25 price target on the stock.

Monarch Mining Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GBAR stock opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. Monarch Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$55.08 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81.

Monarch Mining Company Profile

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

