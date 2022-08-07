Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$1.25 price target on the stock.
Monarch Mining Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of GBAR stock opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. Monarch Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$55.08 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81.
Monarch Mining Company Profile
