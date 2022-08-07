Morgan Stanley Lowers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $390.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $398.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $376.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.96. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,291. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 10.9% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

