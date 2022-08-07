Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Reduced by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

NYSE:MS opened at $86.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

