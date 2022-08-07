Morgan Stanley Raises Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $82.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCHP. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 397,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 310,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 70,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5,902.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 165,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

